https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Oakland-8-N-Y-Yankees-2-14403676.php
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
|Oakland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown ph-lf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|010
|003
|202
|—
|8
|New York
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
DP_Oakland 1, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 8, New York 6. 2B_Brown (3), Profar (21), Olson (19). 3B_Canha (3). HR_Profar (18), Semien (25). SB_M.Chapman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson W,11-9
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Petit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Sabathia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cessa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle L,3-1 BS,0-4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
HBP_Sabathia (Olson), Kahnle (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:02. A_47,265 (47,309).
