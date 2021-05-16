Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 12 5 Totals 36 6 11 6
Canha lf 5 1 2 0 Arraez lf 5 0 1 0
Brown rf 3 1 0 1 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 0
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Larnach rf 5 1 3 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 3 3 Sanó 1b 3 1 1 0
Lowrie dh 5 0 0 0 Kepler cf 3 2 2 4
Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 Refsnyder cf 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 1 Astudillo c 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 Rortvedt c 1 0 1 0
Garver ph-c 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 1 1 2
Oakland 010 040 101 7
Minnesota 031 000 020 6

E_Rortvedt (2), Donaldson (1). DP_Oakland 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Olson (8), Pinder (2), Murphy (6), Cruz (3), Kepler (6). HR_Kepler (4), Simmons (2). SB_Polanco (3). SF_Chapman (3), Kepler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 5 6 4 4 2 4
Smith H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romo H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Diekman BS,5-7 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Trivino W,2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Maeda 4 8 5 3 1 2
Duffey 2 0 0 0 1 3
Thielbar 1 2 1 1 2 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers L,0-2 1 1 1 0 0 2

Maeda pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Bassitt 2 (Sanó,Astudillo). WP_Diekman, Rogers.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:33. A_10,270 (38,544).