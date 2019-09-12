https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Oakland-5-Houston-3-14433176.php
Oakland 5, Houston 3
|Oakland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Neuse 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Straw ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|104
|000
|—
|5
|Houston
|001
|101
|000
|—
|3
DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Olson (24), Brown (4), Díaz (9). HR_Semien (28), Murphy (4), Springer (34), Maldonado (6). SB_Semien (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson W,12-9
|5
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Luzardo H,1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hendriks S,20-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Urquidy
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|James L,5-1 BS,1-3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rondón
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
James pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_James (Chapman). WP_Urquidy, James.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:57. A_32,938 (41,168).
