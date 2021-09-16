Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

E_Olivares (2). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Andrus (25), Olivares (2), Dozier (25). HR_Olson (35), Perez (44). SB_Kemp (6), Mondesi (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea W,10-9 5 9 5 5 1 3 Trivino H,7 2 3 1 1 0 5 Diekman 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Chafin S,4-6 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1

Kansas City Hernández L,6-2 4 9 7 7 4 3 Zuber 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Holland 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Zimmer 1-3 4 4 3 0 0 Speier 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Blewett 2 1 0 0 0 2

Hernández pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Manaea (Mondesi), Diekman (Lopez). WP_Trivino(2).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_4:02. A_11,056 (37,903).