OREGON STATE 12, MISSISSIPPI STATE 2
Published 7:29 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|Miss. State
|Oregon State
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mangum cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Jordan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grenier ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Allen 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Stovall 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|MacNamee rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Malone dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Foscue 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Casey ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alexander ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nobach lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Skelton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbert c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gretler 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Westburg dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|JaAnderson cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Taylor 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|34
|12
|15
|12
|Mississippi State
|101
|000
|000—2
|Oregon State
|150
|100
|41x—12
E_Gretler (8). DP_MSU 3, OSU 2. LOB_MSU 5, OSU 11. 2B_Stovall (16), Nobach (10), Foscue (12), Larnach (17), Madgrigal (9). 3B_Taylor (1). SB_Madrigal 2 (15). S_Ja.Anderson (6), Taylor (12), Skelton (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|MSU
|Billingsley L,5-4
|1
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|0
|James
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|McQuary
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|OSU
|Fehmel
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Eisert W, 5-3
|5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by Fehmel 2 (Mangum, Westburg), by Billingsley (Taylor), by James (Taylor). WP_James (8), McQuary (5).
T_3:54. A_21,002.
