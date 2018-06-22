Miss. State Oregon State
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mangum cf 3 1 1 0 Madrigal 2b 5 2 3 2
Jordan lf 3 0 0 0 Grenier ss 4 1 0 0
Allen 1b 4 0 1 0 Larnach rf 4 2 3 3
Stovall 2b 4 0 2 2 Rutschman c 4 0 1 2
MacNamee rf 4 0 0 0 Malone dh 2 0 1 0
Foscue 3b 4 0 1 0 Casey ph 1 0 1 1
Alexander ss 4 0 0 0 Nobach lf 5 1 2 1
Skelton c 2 0 0 0 Jones cf 0 0 0 0
Gilbert c 0 0 0 0 Gretler 3b 4 2 1 1
Westburg dh 2 1 0 0 JaAnderson cf 3 2 2 0
Taylor 1b 2 2 1 2
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 34 12 15 12
Mississippi State 101 000 000—2
Oregon State 150 100 41x—12

E_Gretler (8). DP_MSU 3, OSU 2. LOB_MSU 5, OSU 11. 2B_Stovall (16), Nobach (10), Foscue (12), Larnach (17), Madgrigal (9). 3B_Taylor (1). SB_Madrigal 2 (15). S_Ja.Anderson (6), Taylor (12), Skelton (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
MSU
Billingsley L,5-4 1 1-3 5 6 6 2 0
James 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 3
McQuary 1 3 3 3 2 0
Smith 2 3 2 2 2 2
OSU
Fehmel 3 2-3 4 2 2 0 1
Eisert W, 5-3 5 1-3 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by Fehmel 2 (Mangum, Westburg), by Billingsley (Taylor), by James (Taylor). WP_James (8), McQuary (5).

T_3:54. A_21,002.