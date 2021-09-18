O'Neill's late homer rallies Cards past bickering Padres 3-2 DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2021
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O'Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Padres 3-2 Saturday night after San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a dugout dustup.
The Cardinals pulled 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres for the second and final NL wild card, with Cincinnati two games back and Philadelphia also in the picture.