Nuggets-Kings, Box
|DENVER (97)
Barton 6-15 1-2 14, Millsap 2-4 0-0 4, Jokic 3-11 1-2 7, Murray 6-16 2-2 15, Harris 8-16 5-6 25, Hernangomez 0-1 1-2 1, Grant 4-9 2-2 12, Plumlee 3-4 2-5 8, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Beasley 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 36-87 14-21 97.
|SACRAMENTO (100)
Barnes 10-19 9-10 30, Bjelica 3-11 3-3 10, Holmes 6-9 1-2 13, Joseph 2-5 1-1 6, Hield 7-20 4-5 21, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 4-16 0-0 10, James 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 37-96 18-21 100.
|Denver
|27
|30
|18
|15
|7—
|97
|Sacramento
|17
|23
|27
|23
|10—100
3-Point Goals_Denver 11-32 (Harris 4-9, Beasley 3-3, Grant 2-4, Murray 1-5, Barton 1-6, Hernangomez 0-1, Morris 0-1, Jokic 0-3), Sacramento 8-33 (Hield 3-13, Bogdanovic 2-8, Joseph 1-1, Bjelica 1-1, Barnes 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, James 0-3). Fouled Out_Holmes. Rebounds_Denver 48 (Barton 12), Sacramento 50 (Bjelica 12). Assists_Denver 23 (Murray, Jokic 6), Sacramento 22 (Bogdanovic, Bjelica 5). Total Fouls_Denver 21, Sacramento 23. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_17,583 (17,608).