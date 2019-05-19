Novoa, Apostel lead the way for Hickory

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Melvin Novoa homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Hagerstown Suns 9-4 on Saturday.

Sherten Apostel tripled and singled twice with two runs for Hickory.

Down 1-0, the Crawdads took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. The Crawdads sent 10 men to the plate as Miguel Aparicio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Novoa en route to the four-run lead.

The Crawdads later added three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Apostel hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Matt Whatley, while Novoa hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Hickory right-hander Tim Brennan (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and four hits over one inning.

