Nova gets home win as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Iván Nova pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning for his first home win in eight tries, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 3-1 to salvage a two-game split Sunday.

Nova (4-7) finally picked up a victory at Guaranteed Rate Field after going 0-4 with an 8.31 ERA in his first seven starts there. The right-hander allowed five hits over 5 2/3 innings, struck out four and walked one.

Jiménez hit a long, two-run drive to center against Kyle Hendricks in the fourth.

Abreu had three hits, including a solo shot against Brad Brach in the fifth that made it 3-0.

Yoán Moncada extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games with a single. Alex Colomé worked the ninth for his 20th save in 21 chances, getting Victor Caratini to ground into a game-ending double play after Jason Heyward singled, and the White Sox won for the sixth time in nine games. At 42-44, they have their best record at the All-Star break since the 2016 team was 45-43.

Hendricks (7-7) lost his third straight start after going 6-0 in his previous eight to match the longest winning streak of his career. The right-hander gave up two runs and four hits in four innings and threw 86 pitches in his second outing after missing about two weeks because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

Robel Garcia homered for the second time in four games since the Cubs called him up from Triple-A Iowa. But after winning two in a row, the North Siders entered the break with their 16th loss in 26 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (left thoracic strain) will remain on rehab at Triple-A Iowa after the All-Star break rather than rejoin the Cubs. Edwards has been sidelined since June 9. ... RHP Allen Webster (inflamed nerve in pitching arm) had his rehab moved from Class A to Double-A Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (2-4, 5.01 ERA) gets the first start following the All-Star break when the Cubs open a three-game series against Pittsburgh on Friday. Darvish has 11 no-decisions in 12 starts since beating Arizona on April 27 for his most recent victory. RHP Chris Archer (3-6, 5.49) pitches for Pittsburgh.

White Sox: The White Sox and Athletics have not announced who will start when the teams open a three-game series at Oakland on Friday.

