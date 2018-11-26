Notre Dame-UConn still 1-2 in women's AP Top 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame and UConn remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women's basketball poll, setting up a 1-vs.-2 matchup on Sunday.

Both teams faced deficits this past week in holiday tournament games before prevailing. The Irish needed to rally from 14 points down to beat No. 9 Oregon State in the Vancouver Showcase championship game to stay No. 1. The Huskies trailed St. John's early in the fourth quarter at the Paradise Jam before winning by 10.

Oregon, Baylor and Louisville followed Notre Dame and UConn in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel Monday.

The top 10 teams remained unchanged, with Mississippi State, Maryland, Stanford, Oregon State and Texas rounding out the group.

There was change at the bottom of the poll, with Iowa State, Drake and Kentucky all entering for the first time this season at Nos. 23, 24 and 25. West Virginia, Missouri and South Florida fell out.

