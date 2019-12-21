Northwestern St. ends losing streak by beating Lamar 67-61

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jairus Roberson scored a career-high 18 points and Nikos Chougkaz posted career highs with 17 with nine rebounds and Northwestern State beat Lamar 67-61 on Saturday.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for Northwestern State (3-7, 1-1 Southland Conference).

Chudier Bile made a 3-pointer and jump shot in succession to give Northwestern State a 52-51 lead with 5:09 remaining and the Demons never trailed again. Bile finished with 14 points.

Ellis Jefferson posted career highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Lamar (7-6, 1-1). Anderson Kopp scored 12 , Avery Sullivan 11 and T.J. Atwood 10.

The Demons next play ACCA-member Champion Christian on Dec. 29. Lamar doesn't play until Jan. 2 when it travels to New Orleans to play the Privateers.

