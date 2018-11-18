North Texas dominates 2nd half to roll to sixth straight win

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons, Umoja Gibson and Jorden Duffy combined for 40 points as North Texas dominated the second half to remain undefeated, thumping Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-34 on Saturday.

Simmons finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot. Gibson added 12 points and Duffy had 11 with five rebounds. Jahmiah Simmons chipped in eight points with eight boards for North Texas (6-0).

The Mean Green shot 44 percent (24-54) while limiting the Hawks to 12-of-53 shooting (23 percent). North Texas also won the battle in the paint, scoring 30 points while Maryland-Eastern Shore made just 12.

North Texas never trailed, taking a 30-21 lead into the break and opened the second half on a 13-2 run. The Hawks never threatened again as the Mean Green won the second half 38-13.

Ryan Andino had 11 points for the Maryland-Eastern Shore (0-4).