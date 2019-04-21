Norris gets first win since 2017, Tigers top White Sox, 4-3

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks to the dugout after giving up a run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Detroit. Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks to the dugout after giving up a run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Norris gets first win since 2017, Tigers top White Sox, 4-3 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Norris struck out six batters in five innings to earn his first win in two years and help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Sunday.

Norris (1-0) allowed two hits and walked one, earning his first victory since Sept. 28, 2017, and Gordon Beckham homered against his former team as the Tigers won two of three in the series.

Norris took Matt Moore's spot in the rotation after his season-ending knee surgery. The former top prospect, acquired from Toronto in a 2015 trade for David Price, threw 79 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Shane Greene had a perfect ninth inning to earn his 10th save in 10 tries for Detroit.

In his Tigers debut, first baseman Brandon Dixon had an RBI single in the second inning, scoring Jeimer Candelario, who tripled.

Miguel Cabrera brought home a hustling Nick Castellanos with a fourth-inning single as the Tigers base-runner scored after Eloy Jimenez's throw was a little off the mark from left field.

Castellanos reached on an error by center fielder Leury Garcia to lead off the sixth inning and scored on a Niko Goodrum double.

Beckham added a towering solo home run in the seventh inning against his former team.

Tigers reliever Buck Farmer retired all four batters he faced, including three on strikeouts, but the White Sox had a two-out, three-run rally off Blaine Hardy and Victor Alcantara in the eighth. Ryan Cordell, Yolmer Sanchez, Leury Garcia and Tim Anderson all singled to pull within 4-3.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (1-3) had eight strikeouts in six innings, but allowed seven hits and two earned runs.

Dixon and John Hicks had two hits apiece for the Tigers.

EVENTFUL DEBUT

Chasing a foul ball from his position at first base, Dixon went into the netting along the wall. He also ran into an out after getting his RBI single on his first Detroit at-bat, then threw wild to second base after Norris may have had Tim Anderson picked off first in the fourth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Minor league prospect Luis Robert left Saturday's game for High-A Winston Salem with a left hand contusion. He's day to day. . RHP Lucas Giolito said he hopes to miss only one start after hurting his hamstring on Wednesday in Kansas City.

UP NEXT

White Sox: On Monday, LHP Manny Banuelos (1-0, 3.48) will make his first start since Sept. 6, 2015 when he was with Atlanta. He'll oppose RHP David Hess (1-3, 5.57) in the opener of a three-game series in Baltimore.

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96) opens a four-game series in Boston on Monday against LHP Chris Sale (0-4, 8.50).