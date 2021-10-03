No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 3, 2021
Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers celebrates his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Washington. The Red Sox won 7-5.
The San Francisco Giants celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won the National League West title.
Members of the Boston Red Sox pose for a photo after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Washington.
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, front, celebrates with Kyle Schwarber, back, after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Washington.
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler addresses the fans and his team after they defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won the National League West title.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, gestures to fans after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 1-0.
Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey boosted the San Francisco Giants to the NL West crown, dropping the 106-win Dodgers into a dangerous wild-card game.
In a flash, the Major League Baseball playoff field was all settled Sunday.