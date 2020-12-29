No preseason, no problem: NFL rookies shine in strange year

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Jets turned to veteran Frank Gore — along with rookie Mekhi Becton.
The critical play called for Gore to run behind Becton, a 6-foot-7, 363-pound left tackle and the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Becton stonewalled five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and created enough of a hole for Gore to power into the end zone for his 100th career touchdown. It gave the Jets a 20-3 lead and was instrumental in their first victory of the season.