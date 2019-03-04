No. 9 Oregon State women outlast Arizona 65-60 in 2 OTs

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 9 Oregon State outlasted Arizona 65-60 in double overtime on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Arizona (17-12, 7-11 Pac-12) trailed by 11 in the first quarter, but tightened up defensively over the new two quarters to take the lead.

Oregon State (24-6, 14-4) bounced back from a long second-half scoreless drought to set up a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Arizona's Dominique McBryde hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation to put Arizona up two, but Pivec scored on a layup with 5.6 seconds left to tie it at 52-all.

The Wildcats got the ball to Aari MacDonald, but her long 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the side of the rim.

Neither team could get a shot to fall at the end of the first overtime, and Oregon State outscored Arizona 9-4 in the second extra session to beat the Wildcats for the 11th straight time.

Beavers center Joanna Grymek had 14 points and blocked five shots, including two in the final 1:07.

MacDonald had 23 points and McBryde finished with 20 for Arizona, which lost its fourth straight.

The Beavers suffered a disappointing 66-54 loss to No. 21 Arizona State on Friday after allowing the Sun Devils to score 17 straight points spanning halftime. Slocum was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble in that game, and Oregon State went 4 of 18 from the 3-point arc.

Arizona had a similar offensive breakdown in its 83-54 loss to No. 6 Oregon, outscored 19-0 in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State won the first meeting 86-64 in Corvallis behind Slocum's 24 points.

The Beavers had no trouble knocking down shots early Sunday, making 9 of 13 shots to lead 21-12 after the first quarter.

Oregon State's hot shooting did not continue.

The Beavers went 3 of 14 in the second quarter and though Arizona didn't shoot particularly well, either, the Wildcats were able to trim the lead to 29-25 by halftime.

It got worse for Oregon State in the third.

The Beavers had a scoreless drought of nearly eight minutes spanning into the fourth quarter and Arizona used a 10-0 run to go up 37-36.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State avoided ending the regular season with consecutive losses and will be the No. 3 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona should have some momentum heading into the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Oregon State has a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and will play Friday.

Arizona opens the conference tournament on Thursday.

