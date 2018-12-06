No. 9 Lady Vols erase 20-point deficit to beat Stetson 65-55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 24 points and nine rebounds and No. 9 Tennessee overcame a 20-point, second-half deficit to stay unbeaten with a 65-55 victory over Stetson on Wednesday night.

Evina Westbrook added 20 points and shot 9 of 9 from the foul line to help the Lady Volunteers (7-0) avoid a stunning upset against an Atlantic Sun school whose only win this season came against NAIA program Webber International.

Tennessee trailed 42-22 before Davis' 3-pointer capped a 22-0 run to give Lady Vols their first lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. Tennessee, which entered the night shooting 58.9 percent from the line this season, made 13 straight free throws during that 22-0 spurt.

Stetson (1-7) tied it late in the third quarter and knotted it up again at 46-all on Kendall Lentz's basket with 6:46 left. Tennessee took the lead for good on Davis' basket with 7:21 remaining and pulled aw

Sarah Sagerer scored 19 points for Stetson before fouling out. Addi Walters added 17 points, with 13 of them coming in the first quarter.

Tennessee started the night lethargic and looked increasingly flustered as Stetson grabbed a 38-22 halftime lead. Tennessee had no answers for a patient Stetson offense that used up most of the shot clock on each possession.

Stetson went on a 14-0 run that lasted over 5 1/2 minutes midway through the first half. Tennessee didn't make its first basket of the second quarter until Davis hit a layup on a fastbreak with 3:07 left in the half.

The Hatters took command early by getting wide-open looks from 3-point range or driving into the lane against a Tennessee team playing a second straight game without injured center Kasiyahna Kushkituah.

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: The Hatters tired out as the night wore on. Stetson shot 8 of 28 overall and 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half after going 15 of 29 overall and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half. But this game still ought to give the Hatters plenty of confidence. Stetson's effort Wednesday made it hard to believe how this team lost its first six games of the season.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols have a habit of producing slow starts and fast finishes this season, most notably when they rallied from 12 down to beat UAB in overtime. But they can't afford to continue this pattern as their schedule gets tougher in the coming weeks.

UP NEXT

Stetson: At No. 12 Texas on Dec. 16.

Tennessee: At No. 12 Texas on Sunday.

___

