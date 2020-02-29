No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40
Nelson-Ododa 6-7 2-4 14, Walker 9-15 0-0 21, Dangerfield 4-7 0-0 10, Makurat 6-13 0-0 16, Williams 4-11 4-4 12, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Irwin 3-5 0-0 7, Bent 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 2-3 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-66 8-10 92
Branch 1-7 0-0 2, Hill 3-9 5-8 11, Patterson 1-9 0-0 2, Blackshell-Fair 1-9 1-2 3, Gladney 4-16 0-0 9, Jones 1-5 3-4 5, Lewis 3-7 0-2 6, Peace 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-63 9-16 40
|UConn
|34
|21
|23
|14
|—
|92
|Houston
|7
|13
|12
|8
|—
|40
3-Point Goals_UConn 10-26 (Walker 3-6, Dangerfield 2-4, Makurat 4-9, Williams 0-4, Irwin 1-3), Houston 1-15 (Branch 0-3, Patterson 0-2, Gladney 1-7, Jones 0-3). Assists_UConn 24 (Dangerfield 7), Houston 6 (Branch 2). Fouled Out_Houston Hill. Rebounds_UConn 49 (Team 3-4), Houston 32 (Lewis 5-6). Total Fouls_UConn 14, Houston 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,936.