FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 21 6-8 2-4 1-3 0 1 14
Cooks 17 3-8 0-0 1-4 2 1 8
Jackson 28 8-18 0-2 2-7 4 1 19
Mingo-Young 25 3-4 5-5 1-9 5 3 13
Taylor 23 4-8 0-0 0-5 7 3 11
Morris 14 2-10 0-0 3-5 0 4 4
Matharu 23 1-8 1-3 4-4 2 3 3
Thompson 19 2-7 1-2 0-2 0 3 6
Hayes 22 3-5 1-2 4-9 3 1 8
Kohl 8 0-2 2-2 2-3 0 3 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-78 12-20 21-55 23 23 88

Percentages: FG 41.026, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Jackson 3-6, Taylor 3-4, Cooks 2-5, Mingo-Young 2-2, Thompson 1-6, Hayes 1-2, Matharu 0-3, Kohl 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Carter 5, Jackson 2, Cooks 1, Morris 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Matharu 3, Carter 2, Jackson 2, Mingo-Young 2, Hayes 2, Cooks 1, Morris 1, Thompson 1)

Steals: 10 (Taylor 4, Mingo-Young 2, Matharu 2, Thompson 1, Hayes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
JACKSON ST. (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Williams 21 4-14 1-2 2-6 0 2 9
Covington 21 4-7 3-6 0-3 2 4 12
Rogan 29 5-15 3-4 0-3 0 2 16
Tallie 25 1-3 1-2 2-3 3 0 4
Womack 17 0-2 2-4 0-1 1 1 2
Forrest 13 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Luckett 23 0-2 2-2 0-2 2 2 2
Mitchell 7 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Peyton 14 1-4 2-2 0-2 0 1 5
Boler 11 1-4 1-2 0-3 0 1 3
Carouthers 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Edwards 4 1-1 0-0 2-2 0 1 2
Johnson 7 1-1 0-0 0-4 0 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-58 16-26 11-41 8 18 58

Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Rogan 3-6, Covington 1-1, Tallie 1-3, Peyton 1-2, Forrest 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Boler 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Williams 4, Forrest 3, Luckett 3, Rogan 2, Jones 1, Covington 1, Tallie 1, Peyton 1, Boler 1, Johnson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Womack 2, Jones 1, Covington 1, Forrest 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Jackson St. 4 15 14 25 58
Mississippi St. 14 26 34 14 88

A_0

Officials_N/A