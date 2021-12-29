No. 6 Kansas routs Nevada 88-61 in hastily scheduled game DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 10:31 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun scored 22 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and sixth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 88-61 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night in a hastily scheduled game after both teams had opponents drop out with COVID-19 problems.
The Jayhawks (10-1) were supposed to play Harvard before an outbreak forced the Crimson to cancel the trip early this week. The Wolf Pack (6-5) stepped in when their Mountain West opener against San Jose State had to be postponed because of positive tests within the Spartans' program.