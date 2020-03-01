No. 3 Oregon 92, Washington 56
Recommended Video:
Henson 5-10 0-0 11, Rooks 0-1 0-0 0, Watkins 1-3 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 0-0 4, Melgoza 3-13 3-4 10, Van Dyke 3-4 0-0 6, Griggsby 4-9 1-2 11, Lind 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 2-8 0-0 5, Pleskevich 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 6-8 56
Boley 1-4 0-0 3, Hebard 10-15 4-5 24, Sabally 6-11 5-5 20, Ionescu 4-10 3-3 13, Moore 4-7 3-4 11, Cochrane 0-1 0-0 0, Giomi 1-2 0-0 2, Chavez 6-9 0-0 14, Shelley 0-2 5-6 5, Winterburn 0-4 0-0 0, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 20-23 92
|Washington
|18
|6
|16
|16
|—
|56
|Oregon
|19
|27
|28
|18
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Washington 6-22 (Henson 1-3, Rooks 0-1, Watkins 1-2, Melgoza 1-3, Van Dyke 0-1, Griggsby 2-5, Peterson 1-4, Pleskevich 0-3), Oregon 8-21 (Boley 1-3, Sabally 3-5, Ionescu 2-4, Chavez 2-4, Shelley 0-2, Winterburn 0-3). Assists_Washington 15 (Henson 4), Oregon 23 (Ionescu 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Griggsby 3-3), Oregon 37 (Hebard 3-7). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Oregon 7. Technical Fouls_Oregon Ionescu 1. A_12,364.