No. 25 West Virginia women win by 42 points at Junkanoo Jam

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Tynice Martin had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and six assists and No. 25 West Virginia beat Eastern Kentucky 81-39 on Saturday at the Junkanoo Jam.

West Virginia used a 21-3 second quarter to pull away. After a 21-point first quarter, EKU was held to three, six and nine-point quarters.

Naomi Davenport chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (4-1). Katrina Pardee scored 12 and Madisen Smith had 11.

West Virginia had a 50-24 lead at halftime, with 11 points from Davenport, and extended it to 64-30 entering the fourth.

Catie Kaifes led Eastern Kentucky (0-4) with 13 points and three 3-pointers. The Colonels were held to 29-percent shooting and went to the free-throw line just five times compared to West Virginia's 24 attempts.

The Colonels have lost nine in a row, and 14 of their last 15, dating to last season.