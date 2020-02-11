No. 24 Texas Tech returns to Top 25 with 88-42 win over TCU

Recommended Video:

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey each had 17 points and No. 24 Texas Tech made a season-high 13 3-pointers while leading throughout in an 88-42 win over turnover-plagued TCU on Monday night.

Moretti made a 3 on the first shot of the game, after TCU’s first turnover, to put the Red Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) ahead to stay. Kyler Edward also had four 3s while scoring 14 points.

Kevin McCullar and TJ Holyfield each had 10 points for the Red Raiders, who moved back into the Top 25 earlier Monday following a two-week absence. They have won three in a row since three losses in their previous four games, and this was their largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.

TCU (13-11, 4-7) had six turnovers, three by standout guard Desmond Bane, in the first 3:10 of the game. Those miscues led to 10 Texas Tech points, and the Frogs were already down 11-2 by then. Their only field goal attempt in that stretch was a layup by 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuels two days after he was scoreless in a home loss to No. 3 Kansas.

The Horned Frogs have lost six in a row since a win 65-54 win over Texas Tech at home three weeks ago. They have lost eight of nine overall since starting 3-0 in Big 12 play.

TCU's Jaedon LeDee, right, fouls Texas Tech's Chris Clarke (44) who rebounds the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. TCU's Jaedon LeDee, right, fouls Texas Tech's Chris Clarke (44) who rebounds the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Photo: Brad Tollefson, AP Photo: Brad Tollefson, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close No. 24 Texas Tech returns to Top 25 with 88-42 win over TCU 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Texas Tech scored 33 points off 20 TCU turnovers. The Red Raiders, who had only six turnovers in the game, shot 60.4% (32 of 53) overall from the field and 59.1% (13 of 22) on 3s.

Edwards, Holyfield and Moretti were already in double figures by halftime, when Tech led 45-20.

Jaire Grayer had 10 points and was the player in double figures for the Frogs.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: Coach Jamie Dixon’s team played its third game in six days and dropped to 1-6 on the road. The Frogs have been held to fewer than 60 points in four consecutive games, and this was the second game in a row to be stuck in the 40s.

Texas Tech: Two days after falling behind by 16 points at Texas before coming back to win, the Red Raiders led by 16 midway through the first half against TCU and kept building on that lead. They led by as many as 27 before halftime.

UP NEXT

TCU is home against Kansas State.

Texas Tech plays three of its next four games on the road, starting Saturday at Oklahoma State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25