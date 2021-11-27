No. 24 NC State stuns NC 34-30 with 2 TDs in 26 seconds RYAN WILCOX, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 12:11 a.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Too often for No. 24 N.C. State, rival North Carolina has proven to be the thorn in its side — crashing the party in otherwise successful seasons or, more recently, outright embarrassing the Wolfpack in blowouts.
Friday night was shaping up to be more of the same, with North Carolina up 30-21 late and playing spoiler as N.C. State looked to keep hopes of an ACC Atlantic Division title alive. Two touchdowns in 26 seconds kept those hopes alive a little longer.