No. 24 FGCU women fend off Liberty 69-61 in Bell's return

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kierstan Bell tossed in 23 points in her return to action and Tishara Morehouse scored 20 to power No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast to a 69-61 victory over Liberty on Thursday night.

Bell, who is averaging 23.4 points per game for the Eagles (25-2, 14-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), suffered a partially torn meniscus in her knee in a 78-41 victory over Stetson on Jan. 19. She missed nine games, but returned in time to help FGCU stake claim to the East Division title. Liberty saw its 10-game winning streak end. The Flames (25-3, 13-2) hadn't lost since losing to FGCU 73-69 on Jan. 15.