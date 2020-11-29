No. 23 Syracuse 50, Stony Brook 39
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Djaldi-Tabdi
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|2
|2
|Strautmane
|24
|1-2
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Finklea-Guity
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Lewis
|36
|2-8
|3-7
|3-7
|1
|4
|8
|Mangakahia
|37
|4-13
|7-8
|0-7
|3
|0
|16
|Washington
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Blackstone
|9
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cardoso
|13
|5-10
|4-7
|5-7
|0
|4
|14
|Fisher
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeal
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|14
|0-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-51
|18-28
|11-45
|7
|21
|50
Percentages: FG 29.412, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lewis 1-4, Mangakahia 1-3, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-3, Strautmane 0-1, Washington 0-2, Blackstone 0-1, Williams 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Cardoso 2, Strautmane 1, Finklea-Guity 1, Mangakahia 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Mangakahia 5, Djaldi-Tabdi 4, Lewis 4, Williams 4, Finklea-Guity 2, Washington 1, Blackstone 1)
Steals: 9 (Mangakahia 4, Strautmane 2, Lewis 1, Washington 1, Blackstone 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pagan
|16
|0-6
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|0
|Zeise
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Dingle
|29
|3-10
|1-4
|2-6
|4
|4
|9
|Warren
|33
|2-13
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|Bushee
|26
|3-6
|0-2
|4-8
|1
|1
|6
|Gonzalez
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|29
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Vargas-Reyes
|23
|2-6
|7-10
|1-5
|1
|4
|11
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-62
|10-20
|18-48
|7
|22
|39
Percentages: FG 2.968, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-24, .125 (Dingle 2-4, Scott 1-3, Cox 0-2, Zeise 0-4, Warren 0-6, Gonzalez 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Vargas-Reyes 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 22 (Dingle 6, Team 4, Scott 3, Warren 2, Gonzalez 2, Vargas-Reyes 2, Cox 1, Pagan 1, Zeise 1)
Steals: 8 (Pagan 2, Dingle 2, Vargas-Reyes 2, Warren 1, Gonzalez 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Syracuse
|13
|13
|9
|15
|—
|50
|Stony Brook
|7
|13
|8
|11
|—
|39
A_0
Officials_Karen Preato, Bruce Morris, Ken Kelly