No. 23 Ohio St pulls away, routs Morehead State 77-44

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and No. 23 Ohio State pulled away from Morehead State for a 77-44 win on Wednesday.

Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State (3-0). Kyle Young collected 10 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Ahrens finished with nine points.

DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State (1-3), which shot a dismal 25% from the floor. Skyelar Potter had 11.

Ohio State led 37-27 at the break. Young, a 6-foot-8 power forward, made it 54-37 with his fifth career 3-pointer midway through the second half, and the Buckeyes took off from there.

Young added a dunk in transition off a Washington pass, and Washington hit a 3 as Ohio State went up 65-42 with 5:04 left. The lead ballooned to as many as 32 points as Ahrens hit a trio of 3-pointers and Washington made one for a 77-42 lead with just over a minute left.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The Eagles hung with Ohio State for about 27 minutes before falling back. They'll find the going easier when they dive into Ohio Valley Conference play next week.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are showing progress as they tune up for their first road game and first real test at Notre Dame as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next week.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: Visits Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

Ohio State: Hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.

