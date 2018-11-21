No. 23 Minnesota women beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-42

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 24 points, Taiye Bello grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 23 Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-42 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota was ahead 47-22 at halftime after scoring its most points in a half this season. It was also the Gophers' largest halftime lead of the year. Bello tied her career high of 18 rebounds in the third quarter, and Minnesota led 68-30 entering the fourth.

Mercedes Staples added 13 points, Jasmine Brunson had 12 and Destiny Pitts 11 for Minnesota (4-0), which outrebounded UAPB 50-19. The Gophers have started a season with four straight victories for the fourth straight season.

Minnesota, which is in the middle of a six-game homestand to begin the season, has held its opponents to 47, 53, 48 and 42 points so far.

Sha'Kendra Tilley led UAPB (0-3) with 10 points. Atitiana Vincent was held to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting. The Golden Lady Lions were just 16 of 55 from the field (29 percent), including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.