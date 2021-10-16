No. 22 North Carolina State beats Boston College 33-7

BOSTON (AP) — Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a jump pass to Thayer Thomas, who took it 79 yards for a touchdown Saturday night to help No. 22 North Carolina State run away from Boston College 33-7.

Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, also completing a 40-yard scoring pass on the opening drive on a throw that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.

The Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also scored when BC punter Grant Carlson muffed the snap, and Devan Boykin picked up the ball and ran in from 34 yards out.

Thomas caught four passes for 122 yards, and Dylan Parham caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. The Wolfpack tackled BC running back Peter Stehr in the end zone with 3:39 left for a safety, clinching their third straight victory.

Dennis Grosel completed 21 of 39 passes for 194 yards for the Eagles (4-2, 0-2). They have lost back-to-back games against ranked teams since opening the season with four straight wins.

The Wolfpack scored on the opening drive when Leary's pass bounced off the back of defender Elijah Jones. Carter grabbed it with his left hand and scooted the final 7 yards for a touchdown before Jones realized it was a catch.

Grosel connected with Trae Barry on the Eagles' first possession for an 8-yard touchdown — BC's only score of the game. Christopher Dunn kicked a 27-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give N.C. State a 10-7 lead.

The Eagles had possession to start the second half, but the drive stalled at their own 42. When Carlson went to punt, he dropped the ball and Boykin scooped it up for the score that made it 17-7.

BC drove for what appeared to be another score when Barry grabbed a 14-yard pass from Grosel in the end zone. But as he came down, cornerback Shyheim Battle knocked the ball loose.

Even as the referees signaled that it was incomplete, the celebratory fireworks went off anyway

Connor Lytton followed by kicking a 32-yard field goal attempt wide to the left.

THE TAKEAWAY

After starting the season with four wins — three of them against non-Power 5 teams, Boston College is looking for its first conference victory. Back-to-back road games against Louisville and Syracuse offer little relief.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With losses by No. 17 Arkansas, No. 19 Brigham Young and No. 20 Florida, the Wolfpack could move into the Top 20 for the first time since 2018.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: At Miami on Saturday.

Boston College: At Louisville on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25