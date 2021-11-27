No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10

Wake Forest 14 10 10 7 \u2014 41 Boston College 7 3 0 0 \u2014 10 First Quarter WAKE_Hartman 7 run (Sciba kick), 8:31. WAKE_Perry 33 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 4:50. BC_Barry 15 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), :41. Second Quarter WAKE_FG Sciba 45, 12:58. BC_FG Lytton 23, 7:51. WAKE_Perry 7 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), :10. Third Quarter WAKE_FG Sciba 25, 7:21. WAKE_C.Turner 3 run (Sciba kick), 2:32. Fourth Quarter WAKE_Whiteheart 2 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 11:10. ___ WAKE BC First downs 25 9 Total Net Yards 413 182 Rushes-yards 54-177 29-163 Passing 236 19 Punt Returns 3-36 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-39 5-79 Interceptions Ret. 2-1 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-32-1 3-12-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-4 3-26 Punts 4-40.0 7-40.143 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 6-60 7-84 Time of Possession 36:13 23:47 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Wake Forest, Hartman 11-51, C.Turner 18-51, Cooley 14-46, Beal-Smith 6-24, Marshall 3-10, (Team) 2-(minus 5). Boston College, Jurkovec 11-66, Garwo 11-65, Sinkfield 5-39, Flowers 1-4, Morehead 1-(minus 11). PASSING_Wake Forest, Hartman 20-32-1-236. Boston College, Jurkovec 3-11-2-19, Morehead 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Roberson 5-71, Perry 4-81, Stewart 4-34, Morin 2-16, Chapman 2-14, K.Williams 1-15, Beal-Smith 1-3, Whiteheart 1-2. Boston College, Barry 1-15, Garwo 1-3, Flowers 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.