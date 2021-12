SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 21 points and had 11 assists with six steals to lead No. 21 Notre Dame past Pitt 85-59 on Sunday.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated. The Irish made 11 3-pointers, scored 33 points off 27 Pitt turnovers and had 22 assists on 30 field goals.