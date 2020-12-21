No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame headline AP all-ACC honors

Second-ranked Clemson and fourth-ranked Notre Dame headline The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards for the 2020 season.
The Tigers, who beat the Fighting Irish in Saturday’s league championship game for a sixth straight title, had a league-high 10 selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list included quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive end Myles Murphy in a tie for league newcomer of the year with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, a redshirt senior who transferred from Houston.