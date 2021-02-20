No. 16 Gonzaga 69, San Diego 47

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (19-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LeeAnne Wirth
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|2
|8
|Jenn Wirth
|24
|2-4
|2-2
|3-12
|3
|2
|6
|Townsend
|20
|7-11
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|16
|Kayleigh Truong
|29
|4-10
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|13
|Walker
|26
|0-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hollingsworth
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kempton
|19
|4-5
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|10
|O'Connor
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Virjoghe
|7
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Forsyth
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Kaylynne Truong
|20
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ejim
|4
|1-2
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|1
|4
|Scanlon
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|9-13
|12-39
|17
|17
|69
Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .692.