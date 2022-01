ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored a career-high 24 points and No. 15 Georgia Tech closed on a 13-3 run for a 68-64 victory over Florida State on Thursday night.

Cubaj made 10 of 18 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points for Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).