No. 14 Texas Tech wins 77-64 over Beard and No. 23 Texas Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 11:46 p.m.
1 of13 Texas coach Chris Beard yells out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Texas Tech's Davion Warren (2) dribbles the ball around Texas' Devin Askew (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 iTexas' Andrew Jones (1) shoots the ball around Texas Tech's Clarence Nadolny (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) shoots the ball over Texas' Dylan Disu (4)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) jumps into the crowd after chasing a ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Texas' Devin Askew (5) catches the ball around Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Texas' Tre Mitchell (33) lays up the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Texas' Marcus Carr (2) dribbles the ball around Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Texas' Christian Bishop (32) tips the ball off over Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Texas Tech students line up to enter the arena before an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points with five 3-pointers and 14th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas 77-64 on Tuesday night in Chris Beard's return to an emotionally charged arena packed with fans who used to love the coach who took the Red Raiders to the national championship game only three years ago.
When Beard left the South Plains 10 months ago to become coach at his alma mater, and their most-hated rival, Red Raiders fans immediately started pointing to this chance to let him hear how they felt. It was raucous in the arena long before tipoff in the game to wrap up the first half of the Big 12 schedule, and stayed that way through the end of the victory that kept them undefeated at home.