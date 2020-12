COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 19 points, three teammates had a double-double and No. 14 Maryland rolled to a 101 59 win over James Madison on Saturday.

Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins (5-1). All five starters were in double figures with Chloe Bidding scoring 17 with 10 boards and sophomore Mimi Collins scoring 14 with a career-high 11 rebounds for her first double-double.