No. 13 Maryland women hold off No. 10 Indiana 67-64

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan made a floater with 11.8 seconds to play to put Maryland up by three and the No. 13 Terrapins held on for a 67-64 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Friday night when Nicole Cardano-Hillary missed everything on a shot from the right wing.

Angel Reese scored 20 points with 16 rebounds for the Terps, who led almost the entire game and finally held off the slumping Hoosiers. Indiana (19-7, 11-5 Big Ten) lost for the fourth time in five games to close the regular season. Maryland (21-7, 13-4) had an eight-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Michigan last weekend, but the Terps rebounded despite the absence of guard Ashley Owusu, who was out with an illness.