No. 11 Arizona stays undefeated with 82-76 win at Illinois GAVIN GOOD, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 8:25 p.m.
1 of8 Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) dunks between Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, left, and guard Da'Monte Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, right, keeps his hand on the ball to get a jump ball call with Illinois' Jacob Grandison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Illinois' Kofi Cockburn scores over Arizona's Christian Koloko (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Illinois guard Trent Frazier, front left, watches as Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin picks up the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Arizona guard Pelle Larsson goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) blocks the shot of Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points to power No. 11 Arizona over Illinois 82-76 on Saturday.
Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup. On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced an Illinois turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.