No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15

Michigan St. 7 0 10 3 - 20 Indiana 3 6 0 6 - 15 First Quarter IND_FG C.Campbell 24, 8:02. MSU_Haladay 30 interception return (Coghlin kick), 4:33. Second Quarter IND_FG C.Campbell 44, 14:21. IND_FG C.Campbell 25, 6:55. Third Quarter MSU_FG Coghlin 51, 7:54. MSU_T.Hunt 12 pass from Thorne (Coghlin kick), 1:49. Fourth Quarter IND_S.Carr 1 run (pass failed), 12:56. MSU_FG Coghlin 49, 8:31. A_50,571. ___ MSU IND First downs 14 22 Total Net Yards 241 322 Rushes-yards 35-100 36-134 Passing 141 188 Punt Returns 2-11 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-32 1-13 Interceptions Ret. 2-40 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-27-2 28-52-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 3-20 Punts 7-44.143 5-39.4 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 12-134 4-35 Time of Possession 26:30 33:31 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Michigan St., Walker 23-84, Joiner 2-12, Thorne 7-10, (Team) 3-(minus 6). Indiana, Carr 19-53, Ervin-Poindexter 5-40, Childers 5-33, McCulley 2-8, Tuttle 5-0. PASSING_Michigan St., Thorne 14-26-2-126, T.Hunt 1-1-0-15. Indiana, Tuttle 28-52-2-188. RECEIVING_Michigan St., Reed 4-70, Nailor 4-22, Heyward 2-7, Thorne 1-15, T.Hunt 1-12, Mosley 1-12, Joiner 1-8, Walker 1-(minus 5). Indiana, Carr 8-43, Fryfogle 7-65, Marshall 4-30, Swinton 4-10, Hendershot 3-32, Childers 2-8. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indiana, C.Campbell 55.