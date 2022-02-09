No. 10 Baylor uses big second half to beat Kansas St 75-60 DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 11:22 p.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting as No. 10 Baylor beat Kansas State 75-60 on Wednesday night.
James Akinjo added 15 points for the balanced Bears (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) and Adam Flagler had 10. They won their seventh straight over Kansas State and reached 20 wins for the 13th time in the last 15 years.