Nick Diaz returns at UFC 266, still angry and conflicted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Diaz is a 38-year-old mixed martial artist who hasn't competed in nearly seven years and hasn't won a fight in a decade. He is also the biggest star on the card and the most compelling reason to watch UFC 266.
That's not an indictment of Alexander Volkanovski or Valentina Shevchenko, the two accomplished champions making title defenses on the same show. It's also not a critique of the star-deficient state of the UFC, which has crowned no champion lately with the transcendent appeal of retired Ronda Rousey or struggling Conor McGregor.