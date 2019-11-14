Nicholls St. beats Paul Quinn of the NAIA 81-66

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Elvis Harvey Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Nicholls State beat Paul Quinn College of the NAIA 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Dexter McClanahan led with 18 points for the Colonels (2-1). D’Angelo Hunter added 16 points and seven rebounds and Andre Jones scored 14 points off the bench.

Nicholls State was up 40-29 at the break and led throughout the second half.

The Colonels had 14 steals which contributed to 19 turnovers by Paul Quinn. They outrebounded the Tigers 43-35.

Mateo Escheik led the Tigers with 29 points and five assists. Spencer McElway added 14 points and eight boards.

Nicholls State faces LSU on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25