News from Automated Insights

New Mexico State (7-6, 4-5) vs. Tarleton St. (7-10, 2-7)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State goes for the season sweep over Tarleton St. after winning the previous matchup in Stephenville. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 26, when the Aggies outshot Tarleton St. from the field 58 percent to 40.8 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers en route to a 78-51 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Tarleton St.'s Jonathan Jackson Jr. has averaged 9.7 points while Heri Ngalamulume has put up 4.5 points. For the Aggies, Evan Gilyard II has averaged 9.6 points while Tennessee Owens has put up 2.3 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Texans have allowed just 69.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EVAN: Evan Gilyard II has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He's also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Tarleton St. is 0-9 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

PERFECT WHEN: The Texans are 5-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 2-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Aggies are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 2-6 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

TENACIOUS TEXANS: Tarleton St. has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.1 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

