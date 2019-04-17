New name, and high-tech plan, for St. Louis-area race track

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — A track outside St. Louis that hosts IndyCar, NASCAR and NHRA events is getting not only a new name, but a promise to become a proving ground for tech innovations aimed at enhancing the fan experience.

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, will be renamed World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Terms of the naming rights agreement announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Suburban St. Louis-based World Wide Technology has some 5,000 employees. Founder and chairman David Steward says he envisions using the partnership to develop innovative experiences for fans. One idea he floated is development of goggles that fans could wear that would offer a glimpse inside the pits.