New York Rangers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31, 2021 New York Rangers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Ryan Strome 35 11 22 33 8 14 1 0 1 86 .128 F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 34 14 18 32 10 9 0 2 1 80 .175 F 10 Artemi Panarin 24 9 23 32 9 2 3 0 0 68 .132 D 23 Adam Fox 34 4 26 30 11 6 2 0 1 71 .056 F 93 Mika Zibanejad 35 11 16 27 4 12 6 2 2 101 .109 F 20 Chris Kreider 35 17 7 24 -2 21 9 0 4 73 .233 F 43 Colin Blackwell 26 8 4 12 3 6 2 0 1 36 .222 D 55 Ryan Lindgren 35 0 11 11 9 27 0 0 0 40 .000 F 72 Filip Chytil 21 6 4 10 3 6 0 0 0 35 .171 F 13 Alexis Lafreniere 35 5 5 10 -6 6 0 0 2 44 .114 F 17 Kevin Rooney 33 5 5 10 2 25 0 1 0 29 .172 F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 25 1 7 8 2 4 0 0 0 39 .026 D 79 K'Andre Miller 32 3 5 8 13 10 0 0 1 32 .094 D 8 Jacob Trouba 27 1 7 8 4 18 0 0 0 45 .022 F 12 Julien Gauthier 25 2 5 7 -3 14 0 0 0 34 .059 F 24 Kaapo Kakko 28 5 2 7 1 8 0 0 0 55 .091 F 0 Brendan Lemieux 31 2 5 7 0 59 0 0 1 31 .065 D 42 Brendan Smith 28 2 4 6 3 30 0 0 0 32 .063 F 21 Brett Howden 29 1 4 5 -4 11 0 0 0 21 .048 D 22 Anthony Bitetto 9 1 2 3 -3 13 0 0 0 9 .111 D 25 Libor Hajek 25 1 1 2 2 8 0 0 1 23 .043 F 76 Jonny Brodzinski 4 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 6 .167 D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 6 0 1 1 -6 4 0 0 0 13 .000 D 27 Jack Johnson 13 1 0 1 -5 8 0 0 0 13 .077 D 51 Tarmo Reunanen 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 35 111 186 297 56 335 23 5 15 1018 .109 OPPONENT TOTALS 35 93 155 248 -73 399 17 4 18 1003 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Igor Shesterkin 18 982 2.32 8 8 1 0 38 506 0.925 0 0 0 40 Alexandar Georgiev 14 677 2.92 5 5 2 2 33 319 0.897 0 1 0 71 Keith Kinkaid 8 437 2.61 3 2 1 1 19 175 0.891 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 35 2119 2.57 16 15 4 3 90 1000 .907 111 186 335 OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2119 2.97 19 14 2 4 104 1011 .891 93 155 399