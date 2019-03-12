New York Mets to wrap up spring training in Carrier Dome

New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) bats in the first inning during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) bats in the first inning during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New York Mets to wrap up spring training in Carrier Dome 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Mets will finish spring training with a workout inside Syracuse University's Carrier Dome.

The team announced Tuesday the practice on March 26 will be held from noon to 2 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

Syracuse is the new home of the Mets' Triple-A affiliate where Tim Tebow is expected to start the season.

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon says in a release the organization "is thrilled the Syracuse community will have a chance to connect with our players up close and personal."

Among the Mets players scheduled to work out on the Carrier Dome turf are opening day starter Jacob deGrom, Robinson Cano and Noah Syndergaard. The Mets open the regular season on March 28 at Washington against the Nationals.

Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer at Syracuse University, says the practice will be the first time baseball will be played in the Carrier Dome. The dome is home to Syracuse basketball and football.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports