New York Islanders Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 28, 2021 New York Islanders POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 13 Mathew Barzal 6 3 3 6 3 8 0 0 0 16 .188 D 8 Noah Dobson 6 1 3 4 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 7 Jordan Eberle 6 2 2 4 1 2 1 0 1 15 .133 D 2 Nick Leddy 6 0 3 3 -3 0 0 0 0 13 .000 F 27 Anders Lee 6 2 1 3 2 4 1 0 0 19 .105 F 29 Brock Nelson 6 2 0 2 -1 2 2 0 1 14 .143 F 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 6 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 1 6 .167 F 12 Josh Bailey 6 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 5 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 3 Adam Pelech 6 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 14 .000 D 6 Ryan Pulock 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 .000 F 20 Kieffer Bellows 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 53 Casey Cizikas 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 28 Michael Dal Colle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 4 Andy Greene 6 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 32 Ross Johnston 6 0 0 0 -2 18 0 0 0 2 .000 F 47 Leo Komarov 1 0 0 0 -1 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 17 Matt Martin 6 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 6 .000 D 24 Scott Mayfield 6 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 6 11 18 29 -5 57 4 0 3 170 .065 OPPONENT TOTALS 6 11 17 28 5 54 3 0 3 175 .063 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Semyon Varlamov 4 239 1.0 3 1 0 2 4 119 0.966 0 0 0 30 Ilya Sorokin 2 117 3.56 0 2 0 0 7 56 0.875 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 6 360 1.83 3 3 0 2 11 175 .937 11 18 57 OPPONENT TOTALS 6 360 1.83 3 3 0 2 11 170 .935 11 17 54