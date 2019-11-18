New York Giants leading receiver Evan Engram out of boot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants tight end Evan Engram is out of his walking boot and may play Sunday when New York travels to Chicago.

Engram said Monday his sprained left foot is feeling better and he hopes to start running later this week. The Giants’ leading receiver with 44 catches, Engram was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4 and missed a game against the Jets the following Sunday.

The bye gave him an extra week to heal. He said Monday was the first day he took off his boot.

“I feel good,” Engram said after the Giants (2-8) went back to work, trying to snap a six-game losing streak. “We’ll see where we’re at (in the) middle to the end of this week. I’m staying locked in in meetings, game plans and stuff like that, that’s very important as well. I think as long as I stay prepared mentally and continue to do what I do with my foot, I could be ready to go.”

Physicians had told Engram he would be sidelined two to four weeks and he believes he is a little ahead of schedule.

Center Jon Halapio (hamstring) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back) were both back at work Monday after missing the last game.

Left tackle Nate Solder, who sustained a concussion in the game against the Jets, was excused from practice for personal reasons. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who leads the team with four interceptions, is in the concussion protocol after being hurt against the Jets.

Sterling Shepard continues to practice but it is hard to say when he returns from his second concussion this season. It appeared he was ready to return to the lineup against Dallas at the start of the month but developed concussion symptoms after being cleared to play. He has missed the last five games and six overall.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur is hoping his team finds consistency down the stretch.

“There are stretches of games where there’s a lot of really good football that we’re playing, and then there are mistakes that we make that for a team like us, mistakes that cost you to lose games,” he said. “The challenge is to become more consistent in all areas.”

The other challenge is to start winning some games. New York has not won since the end of September.

“I think we really need a win,” receiver Golden Tate III said. “For me, I haven’t experienced being in a locker room for a win yet, which is unfortunate. Not how I kind of imagined this going. But I think we’re all hungry for a win each and every week. We’re going to get it.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL