New Orleans Saints
Statistics after 11 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Brees
|298
|219
|73.5
|2196
|7.37
|18
|6.0
|3
|1.0
|52t
|110.0
|T.Hill
|44
|31
|70.5
|397
|9.02
|0
|0.0
|1
|2.3
|44
|88.9
|Winston
|11
|7
|63.6
|75
|6.82
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|19
|83.5
|TEAM
|353
|257
|72.8
|2544
|7.56
|18
|5.1
|4
|1.1
|52t
|106
|OPPONENTS
|363
|226
|62.3
|2291
|6.9
|20
|5.5
|13
|3.6
|74t
|86
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|128
|585
|4.6
|49
|8
|Murray
|121
|551
|4.6
|36t
|4
|T.Hill
|54
|279
|5.2
|23
|5
|Harris
|6
|51
|8.5
|23
|0
|Washington
|8
|15
|1.9
|5
|0
|Burton
|5
|8
|1.6
|4
|0
|Brees
|15
|1
|0.1
|3
|2
|Thomas
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Winston
|7
|-5
|-0.7
|3
|0
|TEAM
|346
|1482
|4.3
|49
|19
|OPPONENTS
|255
|843
|3.3
|38
|5
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|68
|646
|9.5
|52t
|4
|Sanders
|36
|417
|11.6
|44
|3
|Smith
|27
|321
|11.9
|29
|3
|Thomas
|23
|249
|10.8
|24
|0
|Cook
|22
|285
|13.0
|46
|4
|Harris
|20
|186
|9.3
|40
|1
|Callaway
|15
|136
|9.1
|16
|0
|Murray
|15
|132
|8.8
|25
|0
|Trautman
|8
|100
|12.5
|29
|1
|J.Hill
|7
|45
|6.4
|16
|1
|T.Hill
|6
|74
|12.3
|21
|1
|Burton
|2
|15
|7.5
|12
|0
|Carr
|2
|16
|8.0
|10
|0
|Fowler
|2
|11
|5.5
|7
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|25
|12.5
|17
|0
|Johnson
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Lewis
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|257
|2668
|10.4
|52t
|18
|OPPONENTS
|226
|2503
|11.1
|74t
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|J.Jenkins
|3
|53
|17.7
|36t
|1
|M.Williams
|3
|37
|12.3
|20
|0
|M.Jenkins
|2
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|Robinson
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Johnson
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Onyemata
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|106
|8.2
|36t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|4
|77
|19.2
|39
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Hendrickson
|9.5
|Jordan
|6.5
|Onyemata
|5.0
|Davis
|4.0
|M.Jenkins
|2.0
|Davenport
|1.5
|Rankins
|1.5
|Brown
|1.0
|Gardner-Johnson
|1.0
|Granderson
|1.0
|TEAM
|33.0
|OPPONENTS
|19.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Morstead
|40
|1677
|41.9
|40.6
|17
|57
|0
|TEAM
|40
|1677
|41.9
|40.6
|17
|57
|0
|OPPONENTS
|45
|2142
|47.6
|39.3
|4
|59
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|17
|0
|207
|12.2
|42
|0
|Callaway
|10
|0
|106
|10.6
|19
|0
|Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kamara
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|28
|0
|313
|11.2
|42
|0
|OPPONENTS
|10
|0
|32
|3.2
|12
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|16
|436
|27.3
|75
|0
|Callaway
|4
|94
|23.5
|29
|0
|Kamara
|2
|44
|22.0
|31
|0
|Washington
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Burton
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|TEAM
|24
|598
|24.9
|75
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|358
|17.0
|32
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Alexander
|0
|0
|1
|Brees
|5
|2
|0
|Callaway
|0
|0
|2
|Cook
|1
|0
|0
|Fowler
|0
|0
|1
|Gray
|0
|2
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|0
|J.Hill
|1
|0
|0
|T.Hill
|6
|3
|0
|Hurst
|0
|1
|0
|Kamara
|1
|2
|0
|McCoy
|1
|0
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|0
|Peat
|0
|1
|0
|Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|P.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|21
|13
|5
|OPPONENTS
|8
|3
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|54
|141
|50
|75
|6
|326
|OPPONENTS
|46
|74
|48
|57
|0
|225
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|22
|53
|0
|98
|Kamara
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|T.Hill
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cook
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Murray
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Sanders
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Smith
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brees
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Harris
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Hill
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|38
|19
|18
|0
|20
|22
|53
|0
|288
|OPPONENTS
|25
|5
|20
|0
|17
|20
|58
|0
|201
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|0/
|0
|5/
|6
|8/
|8
|6/
|6
|1/
|2
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|6
|8/
|8
|6/
|6
|1/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|5/
|5
|6/
|9