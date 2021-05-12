New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 37 Pavel Zacha 50 17 18 35 -11 10 5 0 4 103 .165 F 86 Jack Hughes 56 11 20 31 -3 16 1 0 1 142 .077 F 63 Jesper Bratt 46 7 23 30 4 8 2 0 1 101 .069 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 54 16 14 30 -4 4 2 1 3 114 .140 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 50 8 17 25 -11 14 1 0 1 61 .131 F 44 Miles Wood 55 17 8 25 -6 29 3 0 2 127 .134 D 24 Ty Smith 48 2 21 23 -9 22 1 0 0 69 .029 D 28 Damon Severson 56 3 18 21 -8 29 0 0 0 91 .033 D 76 P.K. Subban 44 5 14 19 -16 26 2 0 0 99 .051 F 14 Travis Zajac 33 7 11 18 0 6 0 0 2 34 .206 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 34 8 9 17 -2 18 1 1 2 84 .095 F 20 Michael McLeod 52 9 6 15 -12 42 0 0 2 60 .150 D 22 Ryan Murray 48 0 14 14 3 8 0 0 0 29 .000 D 8 Will Butcher 23 1 10 11 -3 2 0 0 0 37 .027 F 13 Nico Hischier 21 6 5 11 -9 4 3 1 0 44 .136 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 50 5 6 11 -1 12 1 0 0 65 .077 F 14 Nathan Bastian 41 3 7 10 0 21 0 0 0 46 .065 F 39 Nick Merkley 27 2 8 10 -5 7 0 0 0 38 .053 F 23 Mikhail Maltsev 33 6 3 9 -4 4 0 0 0 55 .109 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 28 4 3 7 -5 2 0 0 1 34 .118 D 45 Sami Vatanen 30 2 4 6 2 18 0 0 0 41 .049 F 97 Nikita Gusev 20 2 3 5 -12 0 0 0 0 45 .044 D 7 Matt Tennyson 21 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 14 .071 D 88 Kevin Bahl 7 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 5 Connor Carrick 11 1 1 2 -2 5 0 0 0 8 .125 F 25 Nolan Foote 6 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 5 .200 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 38 0 2 2 -4 26 0 0 0 43 .000 F 67 Marian Studenic 8 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .143 F 12 Tyce Thompson 7 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 42 A.J. Greer 1 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 8 0 0 0 -6 2 0 0 0 4 .000 D 2 Colton White 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 56 145 252 397 -131 376 22 3 19 1612 .090 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 189 328 517 116 380 43 5 32 1737 .109 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 35 2090 3.04 14 17 4 1 106 1081 0.902 0 0 0 41 Scott Wedgewood 16 888 3.11 3 8 3 2 46 458 0.9 0 0 0 47 Aaron Dell 7 319 4.14 1 5 0 0 22 154 0.857 0 0 0 1 Eric Comrie 1 60 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 56 3402 3.16 19 30 7 3 177 1726 .891 145 252 376 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3402 2.5 37 15 4 4 140 1607 .910 189 328 380 More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson